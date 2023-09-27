Stop These Enemies - Donald Trump is Stupid

Chump thinks he's the only one who can stop our enemies... While Chump was in office our enemies got stronger, more organized, and better funded right under Chumps nose. PLUS, they were able to invade our country, create a fake pandemic, and steal an election, so now Chump thinks he's the only one who can stop these enemies? Donald Chump is Stupid. https://open.substack.com/pub/realfre... #trump #donaldtrump #trumpisstupid #invasion #pandemic #enemies #foryou #2020election #stolenelection #trump24 #chump #donaldchump #maga #maga24 #americafirst #2024election #kag #kag24 #presidenttrump #donaldjtrump #whitehouse #election #biden #kamala #loser

