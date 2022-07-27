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LARGE 7.3 QUAKE (LINDOL) HITS PHILIPPINES (PLANET X-WORMWOOD SYSTEM SHAKES EARTH)/METEOR TEXAS/READ👇
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1402 views • July 27, 2022

Brandon cory Nagley.


Jul 27, 2022 LARGE 7.3 QUAKE (LINDOL) HITS PHILIPPINES (PLANET X-WORMWOOD SYSTEM'S SHAKING THE EARTH)METEOR DEBRI OVER TEXAS ( MORE COMING SOON GLOBALLY FROM THE FIERY RED DRAGON-PLANET XS DEBRI TAIL ) THINGS ARE GETTING SERIOUS-TIME IS SHORT/IS JESUS CHRIST ( YESHUA) YOUR LORD??/READ BELOW. Nasa ibaba ang tagalog translation para sa lahat ng naninirahan sa Pilipinas. habang nagsalin ako ng English sa Tagalog para sa lahat ng taong kilala ko sa Pilipinas.


English translation...A magnitude 7.3 earthquake shook Lagangilang in Abra in the philippines in morning time in the philippines which was also felt in Metro Manila and other parts of the Luzon.. According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs), it was exactly 8:43 this morning when the epicenter of the earthquake was determined in Lagangilang, Abra, which was "tectonic" in origin.... Though truth we know the real origin is from the planet x/Biblical wormwood system affecting our solar system and planet. Quakes will get much worse soon and hitting in diverse places as Jesus warned would occur before his second coming. Also more volcanoes will blow globally as is occurring due to the planet x system affecting earth and planet x (wormwoods ) soon approach... Also in this video you'll see the sky turned blood red again in Indonesia from red iron oxide dust falling from our twin sun nemesis the destroyer/wormwood/planet X that also turned waters and skies blood red when it passed during the 10 biblical plagues of Egypt, just as it eclipsed the sun when christ died on the cross and the sun went black.... Also a meteor exploded over Texas as earth's going through a large asteroid debri field related to a seperate planet x system body not including millions soon will be inbound from planet xs tail and will hit globally... Plus more....


Newcomers, Jesus Christ is the only way to God and heaven ( John 14;6) and the only way to escape the judgement coming( REVELATION 3:10/ REVELATION 12:5/ 1 THESSALONIANS 4/ 1 CORINTHIANS 15/ john 14:3- bible references.) Pray if you have not accepted Jesus (yeshua) as Lord read BELOW my video in my pinned comments section with the main notes.


Credited videos BELOW-

Andi Andi/red skies from planet x system affects+red iron oxide dust falling from earth's twin sun nemesis the destroyer over Indonesia- https://youtube.com/shorts/__4Nl3ld9z...

DAMIAN DEAL WITH IT/Large meteor exploded over Texas usa- https://youtube.com/shorts/GAnMFXevHb...

All other clips are fully credited to those they belong to in the philippines as im using footage in fair use and in public domain according to federal law for educational reasons and research..


©copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1fihbvWnzfs


Keywords
environmentplanet xwormwoodjesussalvationearthquakeclimatedebrisasteroidphilippinesred dragonquakemeteorred skiesbrandon cory nagleylindollagangilangabra
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