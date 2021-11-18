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NIGHT SHADOWS 11172021 -- La Palma, Earth Changes, Sightings, Russia, Ukraine, China, Babylon Chaos
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169 views • November 18, 2021
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Stewart Best P.O. Box 55 Downsville, WI 54735
NIGHT SHADOWS on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7pD4uhhCg9wVsMsve3vSgg
Larry Taylor P.O. Box 317 Talihina, OK. 74571-0317
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TONIGHT’S SHOW:
As America-Babylon slides into the hands of the communists, expect more and more chaos and court rulings that make no logical sense whatever. Our leaders are the blind leading the blind into the ditch of eternal ruin. The world has been given sign after sign that the Creator is about done with all this and intends to hit the delete button upon this world civilization and begin anew. The Christians are in a comatose sleep unable or unwilling to face the truth of what is happening all around them, and many promoting the ANTICHRIST SPIRIT that is rising up right under their noses. Earth changes abound, La Palma is now in its final stage before a major eruption occurs and few notice anything. It appears that WW3 is about to explode on the world and much more...
Become a NIGHT SHADOWS Member for just $9.95 per month:
http://nightshadows.valueaddon.com/users/subscribe/56049f9a-993c-45ab-8d26-6e16c0a8a241
MAKE A ONE TIME DONATION: CLICK below, then CLICK on GREEN BUTTON:
https://thelightgateblogger.com/index.php/donate-page/
Stewart Best P.O. Box 55 Downsville, WI 54735
NIGHT SHADOWS on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7pD4uhhCg9wVsMsve3vSgg
Larry Taylor P.O. Box 317 Talihina, OK. 74571-0317
The best way to stay in touch with us is to be on the email list: http://eepurl.com/bs1HBv
TONIGHT’S SHOW:
As America-Babylon slides into the hands of the communists, expect more and more chaos and court rulings that make no logical sense whatever. Our leaders are the blind leading the blind into the ditch of eternal ruin. The world has been given sign after sign that the Creator is about done with all this and intends to hit the delete button upon this world civilization and begin anew. The Christians are in a comatose sleep unable or unwilling to face the truth of what is happening all around them, and many promoting the ANTICHRIST SPIRIT that is rising up right under their noses. Earth changes abound, La Palma is now in its final stage before a major eruption occurs and few notice anything. It appears that WW3 is about to explode on the world and much more...
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