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The Richard Leonard Show (PREVIEW)
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0 view • April 17, 2022
VA Gaffs Keep Coming & Marjorie Taylor Greene Says Soldiers Throw Their Lives Away
This week Richard discusses more failures by the VA. Failure to report malpractices and violations of ethics. Congresswoman MTG says joining the military is throwing your life away.
This week Richard discusses more failures by the VA. Failure to report malpractices and violations of ethics. Congresswoman MTG says joining the military is throwing your life away.
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