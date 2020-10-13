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London Real Interview with David Icke
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165 views • October 13, 2020
George Orwell once said that "During times of universal deceit, telling the truth becomes a revolutionary act." That's so true, and that's exactly the kind of times that we Americans have lived in since the end of WWII. If you're a thinking person, then you've got to wonder why this interview has been banned from every major platform on the Internet. After all, Truth doesn't fear investigation. Right? And, we're all supposed to be living in a "Free Country" where your Right to Free Speech is guaranteed by our nation's Constitution. Right? Wrong! You should watch this interview, folks. When you do, you'll quickly understand why they don't want people to see it. If for no other reason, just watch it because they don't want you to; do it as an act of personal rebellion against the Cabal that has now seized power.
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