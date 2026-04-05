Blood In The Sky Fulfills Joel 2:30. Sky Turns Red In Crete & Australia. Bible Prophecy & Dark Day

Skies turn blood red over Crete after deadly Sahara dust storm hits. Saharan dust storm turns sky over Greece blood red — leaves one man dead. A powerful storm front that lashed Greece over the past 24 hours brought gale force winds and flooding that left one man dead and turned the sky over Crete a deep red. The sky’s surreal red hues were reminiscent of apocalyptic scenes over Crete where the storm that hit the island with gale-force winds combined with a Saharan dust storm. Fire Department official Yiannis Tsingas told state radio that fire engines responded to some 500 calls for assistance including cutting felled trees, pumping water out of flooded homes and rescuing 33 people trapped by the high floodwaters. On other islands in the Aegean, streets turned into small rivers while stormy seas compounded the heavy rains on coastal areas. On the island of Paros, vehicles were swept away while a small bridge collapsed. The island’s mayor said schools were closed on Thursday.





Australian sky turns an apocalyptic blood red ahead of tropical cyclone.Western Australia’s skies turned an apocalyptic blood red as a tropical cyclone bore down on the coast. Tropical Cyclone Narelle made history Friday by becoming the first storm in more than 20 years to make landfall in three of Australia’s states and territories, battering the continent with its relentless winds and torrential rain. And as the storm neared the western coast Friday, the skies appeared ablaze with streaks of red and fiery orange, casting portions of Australia in an eerie glow. High winds from the storm kicked up that soil into the atmosphere. Combine that with diffuse sunlight, reports say it created a spectacular display of red and orange across portions of Western Australia. While residents of the Shark Bay area saw a bright red sky, most of the region took on a softer orange hue.





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