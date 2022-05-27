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Plandemic 2.0!? - Monkeypox
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382 views • May 27, 2022
In this edition of Holy War, Bro. Matthew outlines the diabolical plans of Monkeypox.
The Holy War Podcast brought to you by Laudetur Jesus Christus Apostolate is dedicated to waging holy war against the world, the flesh and the Devil.
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Laudetur Jesus Christus (Praised be Jesus Christ!) is a Lay Catholic Media Apostolate dedicated to preaching "Christ, and Him Crucified," while making known the "whole counsel of God," through publishing the fulness of Christian Truth found in Catholic Faith, Morals and Tradition.
Visit our website for more at: https://www.praisedbejesuschrist.org
Your love and prayers are the greatest help for our Apostolate. Thank you so much!
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Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/praisedbejesuschrist
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1660843
The Holy War Podcast brought to you by Laudetur Jesus Christus Apostolate is dedicated to waging holy war against the world, the flesh and the Devil.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Laudetur Jesus Christus (Praised be Jesus Christ!) is a Lay Catholic Media Apostolate dedicated to preaching "Christ, and Him Crucified," while making known the "whole counsel of God," through publishing the fulness of Christian Truth found in Catholic Faith, Morals and Tradition.
Visit our website for more at: https://www.praisedbejesuschrist.org
Your love and prayers are the greatest help for our Apostolate. Thank you so much!
If the Lord leads you to support our work financially, you can donate here:
https://www.paypal.me/praisedbejesuschrist
ALTERNATIVE/UNSCENSORED VIDEO:
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/5xMVUHrYOexN/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/praisedbejesuschrist
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1660843
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