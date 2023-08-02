Create New Account
Are All the Piece of Your Armor On?
Dreams & Visions from Jesus
Published Yesterday

2 Corinthians 10:4 -For the weapons of our warfare are not carnal, but mighty though God to the pulling down of strong holds;

Ephesians 6:10-18 John 17:17 Isaiah 61:10 Prov. 18:21 Ephesians 4 & 5 1 John 5:7-8 Philippians 2:7-11 Romans 10:15 Isaiah 52:7 Mark 16:15; Matt. 28:18-20 2 Tim. 2:15 Hebrews 1:3-4; 11:6 James 2:17 Hebrews 11:1 Jude 1:20 Psalm 91:4 Romans 6:23; Ephesians 2:8-9 1 Cor. 2:13-16 1 John 2:20, 27; John 14:26 Philippians 2:5; 2 Cor. 10:4-5; Romans 12:2 1 Peter 2:13 2 Tim. 1:7 1 Peter 5:6-7 Hebrews 4:12 2 Tim. 3:16 James 4:7-8 Romans 10:17 James 5:16 1 Cor. 12:14-27 Malachi 3:8

Ministry Website:https://www.mylovelyjesusministry.com

Prayer Email: [email protected]

Donate Link: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=G9V3CT8UXNZP6

Free eBook Download:https://books.bookfunnel.com/propheticdreamsvisionswords

Social Platforms: Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/519796479883024

Telegram: https://t.me/+GvNUjmyj38EzODlh

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@mylovelyjesusministry:e

YouTube Sites: YouTube channel #1 https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtvyoqv1udRnl_coRuAgUhQ

YouTube channel #2 https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLuMgmXkmsAR9IBiLTVp_PQ

