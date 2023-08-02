Are All the Piece of Your Armor On?

2 Corinthians 10:4 -For the weapons of our warfare are not carnal, but mighty though God to the pulling down of strong holds;
Ephesians 6:10-18 John 17:17 Isaiah 61:10 Prov. 18:21 Ephesians 4 & 5 1 John 5:7-8 Philippians 2:7-11 Romans 10:15 Isaiah 52:7 Mark 16:15; Matt. 28:18-20 2 Tim. 2:15 Hebrews 1:3-4; 11:6 James 2:17 Hebrews 11:1 Jude 1:20 Psalm 91:4 Romans 6:23; Ephesians 2:8-9 1 Cor. 2:13-16 1 John 2:20, 27; John 14:26 Philippians 2:5; 2 Cor. 10:4-5; Romans 12:2 1 Peter 2:13 2 Tim. 1:7 1 Peter 5:6-7 Hebrews 4:12 2 Tim. 3:16 James 4:7-8 Romans 10:17 James 5:16 1 Cor. 12:14-27 Malachi 3:8
Ministry Website:https://www.mylovelyjesusministry.com
Prayer Email: [email protected]
Donate Link: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=G9V3CT8UXNZP6
Free eBook Download:https://books.bookfunnel.com/propheticdreamsvisionswords
Social Platforms: Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/519796479883024
Telegram: https://t.me/+GvNUjmyj38EzODlh
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@mylovelyjesusministry:e
YouTube Sites: YouTube channel #1 https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtvyoqv1udRnl_coRuAgUhQ
YouTube channel #2 https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLuMgmXkmsAR9IBiLTVp_PQ
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.