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"The virus has to be widespread" - Aussie Chief Medical Officer.
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140 views • December 23, 2021
In order for us to go to a pandemic phase, to an endemic phase, the virus has to be widespread. 'You all have to develop immunity and there's two ways you can do that, by being vaccinated or getting infected. 'Once we've done that, once we all have degree of immunity, the virus becomes endemic, and that is what is going to happen.'
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