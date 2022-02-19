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Recipe to Create a Pandemic - Next Generation Sequencing + PCR Tests = Global Shamdemic
Deception By Omission
Deception By Omission
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83 views • February 19, 2022
Drs. Andy Kaufman, Tom Cowan, Samantha Bailey and Stefan Lanka show and tell you how the COVID pandemic was constructed using next generation sequencing (computer modeling software) to make up a genome, then an RT-PCR test to match that genome and call it a case

In short, the genome was synthetically generated which would make the test result essentially meaningless. A totally made up viral genome and a meaningless test created the basis for the COVID pandemic panic driven by Big Pharma, UN agencies, the media, medical fraud and some big funding sources crushing economies around the planet.

Excerpted from: Terrain: The Film which can be viewed at: https://terrainthefilm.com

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https://deceptionbyomission.com/blog
Keywords
pandemicvirusmedical tyrannymedical fraudhealth and medicinecovid19covidpcr testcovid genomenext generation sequencing
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