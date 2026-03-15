Eternal Return Playthrough Episode 3: Finding Man's Hell and the Verbotener Wald

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Available on Steam for Linux/Mac/PC: https://store.steampowered.com/app/528010/Eternal_Return/
Pathless Games developer Lander Solon continues his playthrough of Eternal Return joined by his friend Matt, creator of Planet Tobor and Savage: The Shard of Gosen.
How to cross the Inner Void: 8:11
How to Acquire the Zweihaender: 47:24
How to Defeat The Kappa Boss: 1:02:09
How to Defeat The Kaika Boss: 1:16:24
Link to the next episode:
Or Login to view the full playlist: https://www.brighteon.com/watch/11a2733e-3fcd-47e6-ae4d-c2bc77d43a7f?index=1
Link to Savage: The Shard of Gosen: https://store.steampowered.com/app/408060/SAVAGE_The_Shard_of_Gosen/