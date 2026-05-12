RT News - May 12 2026 7AM GMT

May 12, 2026

rt.com









The circle around Vladimir Zelensky tightens. That's as his former right-hand man in Ukraine is accused of money laundering in a 10-million dollar illegal construction scheme in the same elite neighbourhood where Zelensky himself also reportedly has a house. The French president goes rogue scolding a crowd in Nairobi during what was supposed to be a charm offensive with English speaking African countries. That's after West African states in the Sahel region turned their back on Paris. Conflicting opinions - Iran warns the US it has no alternative but to accept Tehran’s demands in its ceasefire proposal, although Donald Trump brands them as 'garbage'.





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