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RT News - May 12 2026 7AM GMT
thedeadgene
thedeadgene
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May 12, 2026

rt.com



The circle around Vladimir Zelensky tightens. That's as his former right-hand man in Ukraine is accused of money laundering in a 10-million dollar illegal construction scheme in the same elite neighbourhood where Zelensky himself also reportedly has a house. The French president goes rogue scolding a crowd in Nairobi during what was supposed to be a charm offensive with English speaking African countries. That's after West African states in the Sahel region turned their back on Paris. Conflicting opinions - Iran warns the US it has no alternative but to accept Tehran’s demands in its ceasefire proposal, although Donald Trump brands them as 'garbage'.


RT, RT News is not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.


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