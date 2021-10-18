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USA NOW UNDER WAR TIME EMBARGO OF FOOD, MEDICINE AND FUEL
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281 views • October 18, 2021
Afterschool Special: The medical tyrants are rubbing their hands together in anticipation of the soon-to-come day when the vaccinated awaken to the fact that their natural immune system has been destroyed and that they will die without ongoing shots. That will be the true Night of the Living Dead. Many of them will be out for blood.
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