Quo Vadis





Dec 9, 2023





In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Gisella Cardia for December 8, 2023.





Thank you!





Here is the message of Our Lady to Gisella:





Beloved children, thank you for answering my call in your heart.





I wonder: where are my other children?





Children, I am your Mother, Sorrowful for all those who do not accept and understand my presence on earth and my messages that serve for your salvation.





Children, you must be strong, you would not have been chosen for this mission if I had not seen in you the strength and determination to save souls and bring them to my Son Jesus, who needs you at any cost.





Do you remember what they did to my Jesus?





And yet, this is the path to reconciliation.





My children, pride does not allow people to accept my presence.





I ask the priests and bishops: do not listen to the advice of the spirit of lies but open your hearts to grace and remember that Jesus is very merciful, recognize your limits and your sins, otherwise God will drop His justice on this Church, where the evil spirit has already blown.





Tonight My Son will pass among you to blessing you in the name of the Most Holy Trinity, Father, Son and Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Our Lady gave the following similar message to Gisella Cardia on December 27th, 2020:





Dear children, I am the Immaculate Conception; I am coming to instruct you once again for the times to come.





My beloved children, since you are still talking about the things of the world, planning your future and counting on earthly things, I advise you to think more about spiritual things.





Do not be angry at what is happening around you: unfortunately man’s worst enemy is his Ego, which this humanity does not have the strength to eliminate totally from its life.





Be assured, children, that each of you will be held responsible for your actions before God and towards your neighbor; forgive, because what will come will be much worse than what you are experiencing.





Diseases and viruses will be worse, but you have only one cure: prayer and constantly entrusting yourselves to God.





My children, you are not alone, and do not be afraid: the only important thing is to choose which side to stand on, because this will be the final reckoning for eternal life.





Now I leave you with my Maternal blessing together with that of my Father, who loves you without measure.





The Church study of Gisella Cardia's apparitions and the phenomenon surrounding them is ongoing.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P0Rb6ysCSP0



