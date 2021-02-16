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ThePatriotNurse: Biden's Push for Gun Control: What's Next, Bankrupt Firearms Manufacturers, Ban AR-15,
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201 views • February 16, 2021
Posted 15February2021:Globalism Shadow Government policy advisor, Susan Rice starts Biden Gun Confiscation. Bankrupt Firearms Manufacturers, They don't want you to defend yourself. Ban AR-15, Disarmament will be the Holocaust of Conservatives and God Fearing people. States will Push Back against the Feds. Decentralization by States. Contact your State Representatives in your State Capital. See:
https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/statements-releases/2021/02/10/readout-of-the-white-houses-meeting-with-gun-violence-prevention-advocacy-groups-2/
https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/statements-releases/2021/02/14/statement-by-the-president-three-years-after-the-parkland-shooting/
Disarm the Population so that they can not fight back when you round them up.
The Patriot Nurse https://www.thepatriotnurse.com/
https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/statements-releases/2021/02/10/readout-of-the-white-houses-meeting-with-gun-violence-prevention-advocacy-groups-2/
https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/statements-releases/2021/02/14/statement-by-the-president-three-years-after-the-parkland-shooting/
Disarm the Population so that they can not fight back when you round them up.
The Patriot Nurse https://www.thepatriotnurse.com/
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