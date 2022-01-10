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"The Duc de l'Omelette" by Edgar Allan Poe
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0 view • January 10, 2022
And stepped at once into a cooler clime.
-Cowper.
You can support me on Patreon! https://www.patreon.com/sststr
I swear this story was written for the sole purpose of Poe showing off that he knew French! But unfortunately, I do not. So the unusually large number of French sentences made this one torture to record, and I am sure it will be torture to listen to. (Not quite 9 minutes of finished product took over 36 minutes of recording, that's how much I struggled with the French, and for such a poor result...) Sorry y'all, that's the way to cookie crumbles.
To follow along: https://www.gutenberg.org/files/2150/2150-h/2150-h.htm#chap4.13
-Cowper.
You can support me on Patreon! https://www.patreon.com/sststr
I swear this story was written for the sole purpose of Poe showing off that he knew French! But unfortunately, I do not. So the unusually large number of French sentences made this one torture to record, and I am sure it will be torture to listen to. (Not quite 9 minutes of finished product took over 36 minutes of recording, that's how much I struggled with the French, and for such a poor result...) Sorry y'all, that's the way to cookie crumbles.
To follow along: https://www.gutenberg.org/files/2150/2150-h/2150-h.htm#chap4.13
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