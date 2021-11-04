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Jonathan Turley says that Igor Danchenko’s arrest is a “seismic development.”
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40 views • November 04, 2021
He said that the indictment shows that Durham has a lot of new information and that Democrat operatives were in Moscow meeting with Russian figures.
He goes on to explain that the unnamed person in the indictment known as “PR Executive-1” who is described as a close advisor to Hillary Clinton, is “the person that should be most concerned” about these recent developments 👀
All roads lead to the Clintons!
https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17
He goes on to explain that the unnamed person in the indictment known as “PR Executive-1” who is described as a close advisor to Hillary Clinton, is “the person that should be most concerned” about these recent developments 👀
All roads lead to the Clintons!
https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17
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