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Will Russia Attack the US Power Grid?
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48 views • May 28, 2022
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Solar Surge will teach you all about being energy independent and how to set up your home to run off-the-grid during an emergency. We empower families to take control of their energy generation and storage so that they will never be left in the dark without electricity.
In this video, Joe discusses the possibility of a Russian attack on the US power grid and how you can prepare.
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-- LINKS --
Solar Surge will teach you all about being energy independent and how to set up your home to run off-the-grid during an emergency. We empower families to take control of their energy generation and storage so that they will never be left in the dark without electricity.
In this video, Joe discusses the possibility of a Russian attack on the US power grid and how you can prepare.
*FREE eBook* Built to Survive - https://tinyurl.com/y6bgluhv
-- CONNECT WITH US --
Website: https://www.solarsurge.net/
Linked-In: https://www.linkedin.com/company/solar-surge/
Rumble: https://www.rumble.com/unitedsolarsurge/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/solarsurge
-- LINKS --
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