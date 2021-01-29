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New World Order - Davos & Technocracy Explained Fully
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25 views • January 29, 2021
In this BGB reproduction video of an original Awakening Channel recording, Patrick Wood (founder of Citizens for Free Speech) explains fully what Technocracy is about, it's roots, in the 1930s, how it reappeared in the early seventies and how it is now the main component in the Cabal's attempt to establish a world government, in the guise of 'The Great Reset' and under the shadow of the Trojan Horse that facilitated this bold move - the contrived coronavirus hysteria.
Also included is background provided by Alex Jones who is absolutely accurate in his analysis of how this situation has come about, who is behind it and where it will lead unless we wake up.
More information at https://biggeesblog.cymru
Also included is background provided by Alex Jones who is absolutely accurate in his analysis of how this situation has come about, who is behind it and where it will lead unless we wake up.
More information at https://biggeesblog.cymru
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