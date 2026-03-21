Satan is attacking all Christians with thoughts to give up waiting for Jesus because not coming back

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (March 2026). Satan Lucifer is attacking all the real Christians now with continuous thoughts to “give up waiting for Jesus because he is not coming back.” The devil is telling all the real Christian brethren now, “Stop waiting for Jesus’ return, and just go join the Draco reptilian chimera fake alien incarnate avatar pedophile cannibal Satanist ‘Mid Post Pan Pre-Wrath Tribulation Rapture Theories deception Antichrist-worship lies’ fake Christians in their resort vacations & partying & enjoying life & drinking & eating & marrying & giving in marriage & worshipping the hundreds of redefined Bible verses’ hundreds of fake foreign gods, and enjoy your church.” However, we real Christian samurai warriors of Christ do not give up fighting and warning and preaching and exposing and exhorting and admonishing and encouraging and serving and informing and sharing and giving. We will hold the bridge open and hold our ground as ordered, even if the entire hell’s army is beating down upon us, so that our brethren can cross over safely. We came to get our brothers the “lost sheep” and we will hold the bridge until our commander arrives and we are relieved of our duties. Once we real Christians “Bride of Christ” Church Saints are taken away at the rapture, then all the billions of fallen angels & demons & Satanists & witches, who are attacking us ferociously all day every day for decades, as well as those millions more that the lukewarm Christians are releasing from the abyss by corrupting church & family & society, will then attack the lukewarm Christians instead and torture & rape & kill & eat them and strike their children dead as in Revelation 2:23. It seems God is making Satan Lucifer & his transvestite fallen angels use their reptilian Satanist minions to announce one rapture false date prediction after another, in order to test who will be faithfully waiting & looking for Jesus’ return when the rapture does occur versus who will go back to their lives & be the unsuspecting sleeping brides who gets tired with all the false rapture date predictions. The question is, after ten years, will these lukewarm Christians still be looking for Jesus’ return and will Satan Lucifer & his transvestite fallen angels & their world rulers Satanist elite clowns still be performing their circus show every few months to try to cover-up the possible rapture and to cause mayhem to be able to start their Antichrist kingdom immediately after the rapture. It will be funny watching back into history the playback video of Satan Lucifer & his hell’s kingdom running around like firefighters all day long with false alarms every day. God always has multiple reasons when he does or does not do something. God is also allowing his puppets Satan Lucifer & his hell’s kingdom to fulfill his Bible prophecies, such as wars & rumors of wars and earthquakes and famines and pestilences in various places. Satan Lucifer & his transvestite fallen angels & their world rulers Satanist elites are running out of false flags, so they may have to resort to releasing swarms of millions of skunks in every nation. We the “Church Body of Christ” real Christians and the Holy Spirit in us are the “Restrainer” that restrains their all hell breaking loose and nuclear wars & pandemics & famines & Godzilla titan demon armies out of the abyss & “mark of the beast” system & the Antichrist revealing & the beheading of all the lukewarm Christian Tribulation Saints & asteroids & polar shifts & solar flares & earthquakes & tidal waves & volcanoes. Once we real Christians “light of the world that gives light and the salt of the world that preserves the world from rotting” is raptured away, then God’s presence will be taken away and evil will have free rein just as in the Noah’s days judgment.





Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance

Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047





See full article at:

https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/

https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver





Tags:





#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine