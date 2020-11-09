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NASA Future Strategic Future Warfare 2025
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178 views • November 09, 2020
This presentation file was presented by Bushnell in July 2001 - just a couple
months before the 9/11 attacks. But much of the information that looked like science fiction in 2001 is now realized as a demonstrated, military operation against the American people and global population in 2014. Drones, microwave and frequency weapons, nano weapons, binary bio weapons in food, AI, robotics and more are discussed. But this isn't a science fiction horror movie...these operations are now being deployed where decades of scientific research has been turned into a weapon against humanity and the natural world.
Deborah Tavares presents her interpretation of Bushnell's ominous forecast of advanced warfare technology as that's becoming more apparent thirteen years afterBushnell made his presentation.
months before the 9/11 attacks. But much of the information that looked like science fiction in 2001 is now realized as a demonstrated, military operation against the American people and global population in 2014. Drones, microwave and frequency weapons, nano weapons, binary bio weapons in food, AI, robotics and more are discussed. But this isn't a science fiction horror movie...these operations are now being deployed where decades of scientific research has been turned into a weapon against humanity and the natural world.
Deborah Tavares presents her interpretation of Bushnell's ominous forecast of advanced warfare technology as that's becoming more apparent thirteen years afterBushnell made his presentation.
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