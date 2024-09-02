BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Kommunist Kamala pledges to take your guns while armed illegals rampage US cities
Paul Davis UnCancelled
Paul Davis UnCancelled
6 views • 8 months ago

Several swing states refuse to remove RFK from ballot | Kamala is coming for your guns | Brazil threatens to block X platform | Armed migrant gangs takeover CO apartment complex | California gives zero-interest, no money down mortgages to illegals | Pope Francis says rejecting migrants is a sin | UK police arrest 11 year old | IDF soldier rapist becomes national celebrity | Tulsi Gabbard endorses Trump | Paper: Ivermectin effective against many types of cancer | EU urges Gaza ceasefire to vaxx children for polio | Kamala pledges to build the wall | West Nile Virus reported in 33 states | Charges against Telegram CEO released | Michigan threatens election officials

Keywords
gunskamalaillegals
