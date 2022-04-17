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April 17th 2022 Shanghai China In Lockdown Walking Actual Real Raw Footage Not Media Fear Porn Hype
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131 views • April 18, 2022
April 17th 2022 Shanghai China In Lockdown Walking Actual Real Raw Footage Not Media Fear Porn Hype
M&M频道Channel
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kUbhftQuWRM&;t
#上海封城 #抢购 #魔都生活
上海微解封最后一天 - 疯狂抢购潮
Last day of Shanghai micro-unblocking - frantic buying
The micro-unblocking means that residents in Shanghai designated as the prevention area can leave the community in a restricted way, move or shop in the community, not every prevention area is allowed to do so. Rujing and Xiaohui came out with the task to buy food and daily necessities for the elderly and other residents in the community. This is the last day of the micro-unblocking, and tomorrow will return to the general ban, so today's panic buying is almost crazy.
M&M频道Channel
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kUbhftQuWRM&;t
#上海封城 #抢购 #魔都生活
上海微解封最后一天 - 疯狂抢购潮
Last day of Shanghai micro-unblocking - frantic buying
The micro-unblocking means that residents in Shanghai designated as the prevention area can leave the community in a restricted way, move or shop in the community, not every prevention area is allowed to do so. Rujing and Xiaohui came out with the task to buy food and daily necessities for the elderly and other residents in the community. This is the last day of the micro-unblocking, and tomorrow will return to the general ban, so today's panic buying is almost crazy.
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