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Bill Gates Briefing To CIA? (2005.04.13)
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9823 views • August 07, 2021
Not sure whether the guy on the video is Bill Gates or not, he is briefing to the CIA on vaccine therapy for targeting specific genes that would eliminate the need for radical thinking or being against the government, April 13th, 2005.
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