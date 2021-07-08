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NWCR's Removing the Liberal Blindfold - 07-08
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Remember this last summer and all the way almost to today, the democrats, the leftist rioters, the democrat run cities calling for “defunding the police?” Well, now, Biden in his bid to make everyone think he is the savior of America is claiming that it was the republicans who were doing that, in another Rewrite of America and our history.
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