Apostle Paul and The Law-CHARLES LAWSON BIBLE SERMON-JAN 2 2023

The Book
of Galatians Establishes the Authority of Apostle Paul. Paul Would
Confront Those That Insist Upon the Law When Abraham, the Father of the
Faithful, Preceded Moses By Centuries. He Also Refutes Any Other Work
That Man Would Try to Add to the Finished Work of Christ and Points
Instead to a Consistent Walk in the Spirit.
