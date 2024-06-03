Extensive Fires Erupted in the area of Shmona after Rockets Launched by Hezbollah Directly Hit the Settlement - part 2

Extensive fires erupted in the area of Shlomi (Shmona) after rockets launched by Hezbollah directly hit the settlement.

Cynthia... I'm not sure about the spelling, both videos are about the same place, part 1 and 2. Part 1 video said, SHLOMI, similar spelling Shmona, but a town 1 hr away from Shmona where this happened. I think it was a mistake so correcting. Other areas may spell things differently or wtf?

Adding further news: Israeli media: There are 20 fires now in the north without being able to control them