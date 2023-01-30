Welcome To Proverbs Club.Righteousness Is For The Godly.
Proverbs 28:5 (NIV).
5) Evildoers do not understand what is right,
but those who seek the Lord understand it fully.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
Righteousness is disregarded by the blinded Wicked.
The Righteous find it always on their Narrow Path.
https://pc1.tiny.us/2p84xx9j
#evildoers #not #understand #right #seek #Lord #fully
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.