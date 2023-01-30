Create New Account
Righteousness Is For The Godly - Proverbs 28:5
Welcome To Proverbs Club.Righteousness Is For The Godly.

Proverbs 28:5 (NIV).

5) Evildoers do not understand what is right,

but those who seek the Lord understand it fully.

Proverbs Club Commentary.

Righteousness is disregarded by the blinded Wicked.

The Righteous find it always on their Narrow Path.

