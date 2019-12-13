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Obama Shadownet, Psyop Impeachment Against Americans, Ukraine Corruption w/ Patrick Bergy (2of2)
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55 views • December 13, 2019
Whistleblower, Iraq Veteran, & Top Security military systems Contractor, Patrick Bergy, joins the program to explain the shadowy world of cyber warfare and military psyops. Bergy has significant experience in above top secret military operations in Iraq, Urkraine and in social media psyops. He explains the purpose of Shadownet and the corrupt repurposing of tax payer military weapons for commercial use and profit by highly connected current and past government officials including the very same names that are present over and over in the Russian collusion and impeachment inquiries. See more of Patrick Bergy on his website at http://VictimOfTheSwamp.com.
See his official SEC complaint: https://www.scribd.com/document/439533919/Fec-Complaint-20190528-Signed-2
See document "Pentagon Ju-Jitsu: reshaping in the field of propaganda" by the University of Sheffield. This document is consistent with Patrick Bergy's testimony http://eprints.whiterose.ac.uk/117244/2/Pentagon%20Ju-Jitsu%20-%2021%20March%202017.pdf
See exclusive Patreon interview with Patrick Bergy explaining how the University of Sheffield's research and subsequent document (listed above) confirms his testimony. You can join my Patreon and see that interview now @ http://Patreon.com/SarahWestall
See more information on great products, including the C60 BlackSeed Oil Gel Caps, Snake Oil, and much more @ http://SarahWestall.com/Shop
Follow me on Twitter @ https://twitter.com/westall_sarahw
Censorship is serious. To stay informed of all the latest episodes, sign up for my weekly newsletter @ http://SarahWestall.com
MUSIC CREDITS:
Biz Baz Studio: "Apprehensive at Best" Youtube music library available for broad internet media use, including video and audio
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further and come to their own conclusions."
See his official SEC complaint: https://www.scribd.com/document/439533919/Fec-Complaint-20190528-Signed-2
See document "Pentagon Ju-Jitsu: reshaping in the field of propaganda" by the University of Sheffield. This document is consistent with Patrick Bergy's testimony http://eprints.whiterose.ac.uk/117244/2/Pentagon%20Ju-Jitsu%20-%2021%20March%202017.pdf
See exclusive Patreon interview with Patrick Bergy explaining how the University of Sheffield's research and subsequent document (listed above) confirms his testimony. You can join my Patreon and see that interview now @ http://Patreon.com/SarahWestall
See more information on great products, including the C60 BlackSeed Oil Gel Caps, Snake Oil, and much more @ http://SarahWestall.com/Shop
Follow me on Twitter @ https://twitter.com/westall_sarahw
Censorship is serious. To stay informed of all the latest episodes, sign up for my weekly newsletter @ http://SarahWestall.com
MUSIC CREDITS:
Biz Baz Studio: "Apprehensive at Best" Youtube music library available for broad internet media use, including video and audio
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further and come to their own conclusions."
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