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Obama Shadownet, Psyop Impeachment Against Americans, Ukraine Corruption w/ Patrick Bergy (2of2)
Sarah Westall
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55 views • December 13, 2019
Whistleblower, Iraq Veteran, & Top Security military systems Contractor, Patrick Bergy, joins the program to explain the shadowy world of cyber warfare and military psyops. Bergy has significant experience in above top secret military operations in Iraq, Urkraine and in social media psyops. He explains the purpose of Shadownet and the corrupt repurposing of tax payer military weapons for commercial use and profit by highly connected current and past government officials including the very same names that are present over and over in the Russian collusion and impeachment inquiries. See more of Patrick Bergy on his website at http://VictimOfTheSwamp.com.

See his official SEC complaint: https://www.scribd.com/document/439533919/Fec-Complaint-20190528-Signed-2

See document "Pentagon Ju-Jitsu: reshaping in the field of propaganda" by the University of Sheffield. This document is consistent with Patrick Bergy's testimony http://eprints.whiterose.ac.uk/117244/2/Pentagon%20Ju-Jitsu%20-%2021%20March%202017.pdf

See exclusive Patreon interview with Patrick Bergy explaining how the University of Sheffield's research and subsequent document (listed above) confirms his testimony. You can join my Patreon and see that interview now @ http://Patreon.com/SarahWestall

See more information on great products, including the C60 BlackSeed Oil Gel Caps, Snake Oil, and much more @ http://SarahWestall.com/Shop

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Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further and come to their own conclusions."
Keywords
joe bidenhunter bidenimpeachmenttrump impeachmentpsyopscyber warfaremilitary whistleblowerimpeachment hearingsimpeachment hoaxpatrick bergyshadownetspy softwareobama shadownetukraine corruptiongeneral jonesmilitary psyopsimpeachment scamukraine whistleblower
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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