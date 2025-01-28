London 7/7 Documentary - they would never lie to us

Those in power would never lie, they would never use their power for nefarious means, they would carry out operations that harm others in order to engineer the society they control. They would never allow greed and selfishness to stand in their way of making the world a better place and we can always trust what we are told by people who stand to gain in money and power. Nor would they be clever enough to set up controlled opposition to misdirect and confuse. Those with power wouldn't think of such tactics. Despite the evidence in this documentary 7/7 Ripple Effect 2, those in power never never lie.