The Islamic Resistance in Iraq publishes footage of the launch of Iranian drones at American bases in the region.

Adding:

The Israeli newspaper Haaretz stated that 8 out of 10 Iranian missiles are hitting Israel.

The reasons are generally understandable. Israel's air defense system has lost some of its "American radar eyes" and has been operating in a saving mode for over a week. In addition, regular launches of dozens, and sometimes hundreds, of missiles from Lebanon are also systematically exhausting Israel's air defense system. All of this was expected by the third week of the war, and it is indeed happening. Therefore, Iran will regularly strive to achieve more and more hits on Israel.

Adding:

The Iranian news agency Tasnim, associated with the IRGC, claims that Iran should withdraw from the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.