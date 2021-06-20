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CONFIRMED: PCR Tests and COVID 19 Vaccines are a Globalist Terrorist Bio-Weapons attack - now being exposed to law enforcement across UK, Canada, the united states of America and beyond...
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9704 views • June 20, 2021
PCR Tests and Corona Virus is undoubtedly a Terrorist attack - now being exposed across the UK, Canada, US etc....
For more please see the article associated with this article: https://beforeitsnews.com/new-world-order/2021/06/confirmed-pcr-tests-and-covid-19-vaccines-are-a-globalist-terrorist-bio-weapons-attack-now-being-exposed-to-law-enforcement-across-uk-canada-the-united-states-of-america-and-beyond-10121.html
and LivingLawSociety.org
For more please see the article associated with this article: https://beforeitsnews.com/new-world-order/2021/06/confirmed-pcr-tests-and-covid-19-vaccines-are-a-globalist-terrorist-bio-weapons-attack-now-being-exposed-to-law-enforcement-across-uk-canada-the-united-states-of-america-and-beyond-10121.html
and LivingLawSociety.org
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