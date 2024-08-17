© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"250 Million Draco are Slated for Genocide" - Steven D. Kelley - Mark Attwood Show, 15th Aug 2024
Steven D Kelley of OccupyTheGetty
I'm sharing this video from Mark Attwood, of the interview with Steven D Kelley.
August 15, 2024 on: https://themarkattwoodshow.com
Adventures in a Cosmic Suit
The seat of the crown is the Getty, according to Steven D. Kelley. It's the hub of everything to do with Satanic child trafficking and murder, hence why I let the man speak...
At some point in this crazy war, you just have to sit back and listen to some people and let them tell you what they know.
I didn’t know what to expect from this conversation with Steven D. Kelley, but I resonated with almost all of it. Anyone that is standing up for the children deserves our time and Steven’s message contains rather a lot of hope which coincides with my own view of the situation we are currently in.
What do you think?
The Mark Attwood Show - "250 Million Draco are Slated for Genocide" Steven D. Kelley - 15th Aug 2024
