BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

find the path to regain our Humanity ~ Return of exercising our humanity ~
TheProphet-Barnebus
TheProphet-Barnebus
22 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
13 views • 2 days ago

In today's discussion, we will talk about the fight for our rights to be humans and not animals that are at the mercy of those with power, and how Aaron Siri and RFK Jr. are making great strides in the efforts to make sure that we have that right to say no to our doctors in regards to vaccines and medical treatments that we don't agree with. We will also talk about regenerative farming and how a group is paving a new direction towards regaining our humanity. Finally, we will be sharing the latest episode of the Highwire, which is entitled episode 454: the path for humanity.


References:

- e454: The Path For Humanity

  https://rumble.com/v72w624-episode-454-the-path-for-humanity.html?e9s=src_v1_sa%2Csrc_v1_sa_o%2Csrc_v1_ucp_a

- Dead Doctors Don't lies by Dr. Joel Wallach

  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pCs9qMkPYzg

- An Inconvenient Study

  https://rumble.com/v708dfw-an-inconvenient-study-feature-film.html?e9s=src_v1_s%2Csrc_v1_s_m&sci=92b6128c-0a90-4caa-b51e-bf3a05c34322

- Propaganda Exposed Uncensored

  https://rumble.com/v1w9aqc-propaganda-exposed-uncensored-episode-1-question-everything.html

- Covid 19 Great Reset by Klause Schwab

  https://archive.org/details/covid-19_great_reset_schwab

- The Real Anthony Fauci

  https://archive.org/details/kennedy-robert-f.-the-real-anthony-fauc-pdf

- TTAV: Presents Remedy

  https://rumble.com/v5zw6u2-the-truth-about-vaccines-docu-series-episode-1-robert-f.-kennedy-jr-intervi.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

- VAX - UNVAX LET THE SCIENCE SPEAK by Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

  + https://www.booktopia.com.au/vax-unvax-brian-hooker/book/9781510766969.html

  + https://oceanofpdf.com/authors/robert-f-kennedy/pdf-epub-vax-unvax-let-the-science-speak-childrens-health-defense-download/

- William Casey's misinformation statement

  https://archive.org/details/cia-director-william-casey-disinformation-program-quote-soruce

- Vaccines' Amen by Aaron Siri

  https://vaccinesamen.com/

- 'MAHA' Movement A Threat To Public Health? | The View

  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QAYXPagdf-c

- Whoopi Goldberg RIPS RFK Jr. Over Vaccine Stance, SLAMS FL Decision To END Mandates | RISING

  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1wzWQx8I1EM&pp=ygUxdmlldyB3aG9vcGkgZ29sZGJlcmcgb24gcmZrIGpyIGFuZCBjaGlsZCB2YWNjaW5lcw%3D%3D


Keywords
vaccinescensorshipsciencecdctrustvaccinehumanityincultpharmamedicalstudytyrannybigdisinformationtheforanmisinformationmandatepathinconvenient
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Anxiety physically disarms young women&#8217;s immune defenses

Anxiety physically disarms young women’s immune defenses

Willow Tohi
Heavy metals and dementia: The hidden environmental threat to brain health

Heavy metals and dementia: The hidden environmental threat to brain health

Evangelyn Rodriguez
The unseen epidemic: Urgent global push to halt tobacco&#8217;s deadly toll on the mentally ill

The unseen epidemic: Urgent global push to halt tobacco’s deadly toll on the mentally ill

Ava Grace
Beyond the curve: Early detection and holistic care change the trajectory of scoliosis

Beyond the curve: Early detection and holistic care change the trajectory of scoliosis

Belle Carter
The ancient map to a modern mind: Holistic paths to confront dementia

The ancient map to a modern mind: Holistic paths to confront dementia

Willow Tohi
Illuminated Healing: How light, nutrition and divine connection can cure what doctors can&#8217;t

Illuminated Healing: How light, nutrition and divine connection can cure what doctors can’t

Kevin Hughes
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy