find the path to regain our Humanity ~ Return of exercising our humanity ~

In today's discussion, we will talk about the fight for our rights to be humans and not animals that are at the mercy of those with power, and how Aaron Siri and RFK Jr. are making great strides in the efforts to make sure that we have that right to say no to our doctors in regards to vaccines and medical treatments that we don't agree with. We will also talk about regenerative farming and how a group is paving a new direction towards regaining our humanity. Finally, we will be sharing the latest episode of the Highwire, which is entitled episode 454: the path for humanity.
