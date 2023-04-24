https://gettr.com/post/p2f82gob1f0
Xi Jinping owns multiple properties in Manhattan, New York City. Xi Jinping did the same thing as Saddam Hussein did.
习近平在纽约市曼哈顿拥有多处房产？习近平做的事情和萨达姆·侯赛因一样。
#feemilesguo #freeyvettewang #JeremyHerrell #nfsc #mosenglish #moschinese
