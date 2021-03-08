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Trailer Trash Wife Beater Tank Tops with Stereotype Blackman Packaging, Walmart
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30 views • March 08, 2021
Another one of my dreadful trips to the USA dealing with the con artist and liars, and thieves, I came across this subliminal packaging with the infamous WIFE BEATER TANK TOPS in Walmart. Funny stuff that they will use a white man on a regular tee and a black man on the infamous Trailer Trash Wife Beaters.
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dr Meno on FACEBOOK
https://www.facebook.com/drmenorps
JOIN THE FISCAL REVOLUTION
https://www.facebook.com/fiscalrevolution/
Twitter @radiopacsur
https://www.facebook.com/pages/The-Fiscal-Revolution/1451524125092486
https://www.facebook.com/fiscalrevolution/
3016 5.7.19
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