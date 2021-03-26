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"Internet of Things" - Are Smart Devices helping or Harming us?
TruthAndFreedom1
TruthAndFreedom1
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60 views • March 26, 2021
Stop being static at home watching illusory videos from the internet and TV and take your part.
The part of the people. Only by uniting ourselves against these genocides will we win!
More News in Site:
https://truthandfreedom2.blogspot.com/p/belas-2.html
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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