Democrats Calling For Violence

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this intense breakdown, Alex Jones delves into Elon Musk's explosive response to the shocking calls for lethal violence against Trump and DOGE employees by Democrat leaders. Musk's candid remarks, labeling these troubling figures as "psychopaths," shine a light on the alarming rise of intolerance and aggression within political discourse. As we navigate this chaotic landscape, it's crucial to focus on promoting a culture of respect
In this gripping video, we dive into the controversial case of Tommy Robinson, a freedom fighter silenced for exposing the truth in today's UK. As the globalist agenda tightens its grip, Tommy's imprisonment serves as a stark warning against those who dare to challenge the status quo. Is this a fight for free speech or a descent into contempt? Join us as we unpack the implications of his story and the broader assault on our fundamental rights.
https://youtu.be/n3bijAiblSc?si=leT915g7FMysHEJK
https://www.youtube.com/live/LUOrThBc_6U?si=JWrBSov8RNnh2Y33