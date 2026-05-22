THE WORD TO NONE EFFECT | 5-22-2026

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Show #2670
Show Notes:
Crucible: https://webstersdictionary1828.com/Dictionary/crucible
Matthew 15: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=matthew%2015&version=KJV
Vain: https://webstersdictionary1828.com/Dictionary/vain
Mark 7: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=mark%207&version=KJV
Secular: https://webstersdictionary1828.com/Dictionary/secular
Humanism: https://americanhumanist.org/what-is-humanism/definition-of-humanism/
104 Year Old Veteran: https://www.facebook.com/reel/1594320831992582
Communion Verses:
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=1%20Corinthians%2015%3A50-58&version=KJV
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=%201%20Corinthians%2011%3A23-26&version=KJV
7 Churches of Revelation: https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10127310968846438
Matthew 5: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=matt%205&version=KJV
Psalm 133:1 https://www.bible.com/bible/compare/PSA.133.1https://www.bible.com/bible/compare/PSA.133.1
Dave Daubenmire, a veteran 35 year high school football coach, was spurred to action when attacked and eventually sued by the ACLU in the late 1990’s for mixing prayer with his coaching. As a result of the experience, Coach heard the call to move out of coaching a high school team, to the job of coaching God’s team. PASS THE SALT was formed to encourage the Body of Christ to step into the cultural war. “For we wrestle not against flesh and blood…” PASS THE SALT is convinced that God has given the Body a window of opportunity to take our culture back.
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