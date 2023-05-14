CNN Broke Cartel Rules by Hosting Donald Trump Town Hall - the Race to the Bottom Begins!

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CNN hosted Donald Trump's Townhall in front of Republican primary voters, and then left us had a total meltdown afterwards, including host Anderson Cooper of CNN who should be fired.But they broke the cartel rules by hosting Donald Trump, as the apparatus wanted to starve Donald Trump of attention.
#trump #CNN #media #andersoncooper #cartel
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