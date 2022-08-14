Operation Scorpio #122 - 13 August 2022 - Guest: Ayo Kimathe

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Black Social Activist and Author Ayo Kimathi (www.jewsaretheproblem.com) joins Scorpio for a compelling and brutally honest conversation about the divide and conquer strategy applied to relations between whites and blacks. Ayo and Scorpio point out the true villain creating America's decline and collapse is The International Jew.