Updates With Juan O’Savin - Trump's Global Strategy, Spiritual Warfare, and Economic Shifts
JMC- A Voice For Our Times
JMC- A Voice For Our Times
59 followers
171 views • 2 days ago

John Michael Chambers welcomes back Juan O'Savin for a dive into critical global events and hidden agendas. They explore President Trump's strategic handling of the Israel-Iran conflict, dissecting the spiritual and geopolitical dimensions behind the scenes. Juan provides a unique analysis of Trump's moves to weaken adversaries by cutting off their "food supply"—both financially and spiritually—drawing parallels to biblical and esoteric teachings.


Uncovering the involvement of foreign actors and the ongoing efforts to restore honest elections. Juan shares insights into the $160 trillion assets held in trust for the American people and the looming economic challenges, including the Federal Reserve's role and the potential for a debt crisis.


With discussions on the near-death experience for America, the rise of martial law, and the battle against Luciferian forces, this episode is a must-listen for those seeking to understand the deeper currents shaping our world. Tune in for a thought-provoking and eye-opening dialogue that connects the dots between politics, spirituality, and economic warfare.


Subscribe to John Michael Chambers' website and Rumble channel for more groundbreaking insights!


Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/


Rumble

https://rumble.com/user/JMCVoiceForOurTimes


Follow JMC Here

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/

