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AK. MMS: Spray bottle mix. Comparing between fresh and 2 week old mixes. (PPM test)
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708 views • August 20, 2020
Here I test the parts per million between a fresh spray bottle mix (10drops per oz) and one that is 2 weeks old. As long as the bottle is out of sunlight and kept air tight, the mix tests to have about the same potency. Keeping it air tight and under 51 degrees preserves the ClO2 gas from escaping the liquid. I could last weeks like this without loss of the gas.
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