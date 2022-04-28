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China Played a Major Role in Creating the Pfizer Vaccine!
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4863 views • April 28, 2022
Because of the Pfizer document dump, we now know China played a big part in developing the Pfizer Vaccine. Also Germany played a major role in the Vaccine. Watch the video for more.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Source:
Bannon's War Room - Dr Naomi Wolf digs deeper into the China connection. BioNTech was in a joint venture Fosun (a Chinese company)
https://rumble.com/v12nakr-big-pharma-ccp-alignment.html
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Source:
Bannon's War Room - Dr Naomi Wolf digs deeper into the China connection. BioNTech was in a joint venture Fosun (a Chinese company)
https://rumble.com/v12nakr-big-pharma-ccp-alignment.html
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