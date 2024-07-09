White House releases Biden doctor letter

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ten days after President Biden's disastrous debate performance, CBS News has learned a Parkinson's specialist from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center visited the White House at least eight times times over the last year. The president's spokesman says Biden's examinations have "found no sign of Parkinson's, and he is not being treated for it." Ed O'Keefe reports from the White House on Biden's critical week ahead.
