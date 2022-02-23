'Some Costs'

War Machine: On The Brink?* Anything less than hating Putin is treason.* [Bidan] and Ukraine: no conflict of interest here.* [Bidan] and [QueMala]: the pain will be worth it.* Joe unleashes his perpetually unprepared secret weapon.* [QueMala] to Europe: listen guys, there could be war.* She knows exactly what she’s doing.* No one really knows what she’s saying.* Our allies are also run by incompetent leaders.* Mustache man is begging for yet another war.* You are obligated to defend Col. Bratwurst’s homeland?* This will in no way help Americans.* Cutting off fossil fuel supply will tank the economy.* Our leaders don’t care that we will all suffer.p.s. What if all this Ukraine theater is cover for a bigger operation — like, say, white hats taking down a Khazarian cabal stronghold there?The full version of this segment is linked below.Tucker Carlson Tonight | 22 February 2022