'Some Costs'

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68 views • February 23, 2022
War Machine: On The Brink?
* Anything less than hating Putin is treason.
* [Bidan] and Ukraine: no conflict of interest here.
* [Bidan] and [QueMala]: the pain will be worth it.
* Joe unleashes his perpetually unprepared secret weapon.
* [QueMala] to Europe: listen guys, there could be war.
* She knows exactly what she’s doing.
* No one really knows what she’s saying.
* Our allies are also run by incompetent leaders.
* Mustache man is begging for yet another war.
* You are obligated to defend Col. Bratwurst’s homeland?
* This will in no way help Americans.
* Cutting off fossil fuel supply will tank the economy.
* Our leaders don’t care that we will all suffer.
p.s. What if all this Ukraine theater is cover for a bigger operation — like, say, white hats taking down a Khazarian cabal stronghold there?
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 22 February 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6298540966001
* Anything less than hating Putin is treason.
* [Bidan] and Ukraine: no conflict of interest here.
* [Bidan] and [QueMala]: the pain will be worth it.
* Joe unleashes his perpetually unprepared secret weapon.
* [QueMala] to Europe: listen guys, there could be war.
* She knows exactly what she’s doing.
* No one really knows what she’s saying.
* Our allies are also run by incompetent leaders.
* Mustache man is begging for yet another war.
* You are obligated to defend Col. Bratwurst’s homeland?
* This will in no way help Americans.
* Cutting off fossil fuel supply will tank the economy.
* Our leaders don’t care that we will all suffer.
p.s. What if all this Ukraine theater is cover for a bigger operation — like, say, white hats taking down a Khazarian cabal stronghold there?
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 22 February 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6298540966001
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