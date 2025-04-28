BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

JUSTICE! Exposing Covid War Weapon: Justice for Australians! MUST WATCH!
2Truth
2Truth
11 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
198 views • 5 days ago

Exposing Covid War Weapon: Justice for Australians! FINALLY!

AUSTRALIA WAS HIT THE HARDEST OUT OF ANY COUNTRY IN THE WORLD! THIS NEWS TEAM BELIEVES THEIR INJURIES CAN ALL BE HEALED AND THEY CAN BE RESTORED! JUST LIKE ANYONE IN AMERICA OR IN ANY OTHER COUNTRY CAN ALSO BE HEALED. THOSE RESPONSIBLE FOR THIS WILL FACE JUSTICE FINALLY!

IT HAS BEEN HELL TO FACE THE EVIL SCUM WHO DID THIS TO US! BUT THEY FAILED! HUMANKIND WILL STAND AS THE STRONGEST THEY EVER HAVE. OUR ENEMIES ON THEIR KNEES. GOD ABOVE US, GIVING US BACK OUR GOD STRENGTH!

NO MORE VAXES!

AND IF YOU ARE WATCHING THIS AND TOOK THE COVID VAX OPEN YOUR EYES!

Keywords
trumpamericaworldearthoath keepersfaitheventswarjusticehopecurrentscandalspatelbondi
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy