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TLAV Congress Funds Ukraine To 2029- Zelensky Wants Preemptive Russia Strike - Indefinite Mask Mandates
The Last American Vagabondhttps://www.rokfin.com/stream/23741/Congress-Funds-Ukraine-To-2029-Zelensky-Wants-Preemptive-Russia-Strike--Indefinite-Mask-Mandates
https://odysee.com/@TLAVagabond:5/TDWU-10-6-22:d?src=embed
https://rumble.com/v1mwmyz-congress-funds-ukraine-to-2029-zelensky-wants-preemptive-russia-strike-and-.html
https://www.bitchute.com/video/JmSXS9Xe6tZe/
https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/congress-funds-ukraine-2029-zelensky-wants-preemptive-russia-strike-indefinite-mask-mandates/
Congress Funds Ukraine To 2029, Zelensky Wants Preemptive Russia Strike & Indefinite Mask Mandates