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How To Overcome These 3 Survival Weaknesses
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35 views • May 04, 2020
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Christians live by faith and not by sight, so why do we get so nervous (and angry) when we start talking about the need to make sacrifices for God by choosing to live without money and to go into all the world and preach the gospel? Jesus said to forsake all you own, so if we want to follow Jesus (follow God), we need to do that, right? This video examines the three biggest questions/concerns we hear when we talk about the need to live by faith.
TO CONTACT: My email address can be found on the 'Community' section of my channel.
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
Yard Sale by Mike Mozart
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
garden fence with gate opens and closes - green screen effect by bestofgreenscreen
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8z1fk...
Clothing The Homeless by New Road Collective
https://vimeo.com/83934996
Colorful Garbage by Luke Jones
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
Waste by Veit Schagow
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
Little child's humble prayer - video background by Creator.King
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tZNGK...
Christians live by faith and not by sight, so why do we get so nervous (and angry) when we start talking about the need to make sacrifices for God by choosing to live without money and to go into all the world and preach the gospel? Jesus said to forsake all you own, so if we want to follow Jesus (follow God), we need to do that, right? This video examines the three biggest questions/concerns we hear when we talk about the need to live by faith.
TO CONTACT: My email address can be found on the 'Community' section of my channel.
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
Yard Sale by Mike Mozart
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
garden fence with gate opens and closes - green screen effect by bestofgreenscreen
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8z1fk...
Clothing The Homeless by New Road Collective
https://vimeo.com/83934996
Colorful Garbage by Luke Jones
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
Waste by Veit Schagow
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
Little child's humble prayer - video background by Creator.King
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tZNGK...
Keywords
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