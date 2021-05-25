BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

‘PANDEMONIUM’ WITH GUEST DR T. FAUCI
What is happening
What is happening
9780 followers
Follow
1
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
90 views • May 25, 2021
Info that matters.

GGT


Patrick Henningsen joined by special surprise guest Dr. Fauci for a heated discussion on the pandemic and so-called ‘public health’ policies in America today, as well challenge him on double-masking, PCR tests and the need for continuing the ‘pandemic theatre’ measures https://21stcenturywire.com/2021/05/23/episode-374-pandemonium-with-guests-dr-t-fauci-and-basil-valentine/

Visit Tyler Fischer’s comedy channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3Y_HaUqzTYABL2whcwGOKA

‘Pandemonium’ with guest Dr T. Fauci
Keywords
maskvaccinepatrick henningsencovid-19dr fauciinfo that mattersggtvariance
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Democrats press CDC director over Trump order giving parents more vaccine choice

Democrats press CDC director over Trump order giving parents more vaccine choice

Cassie B.
UT Austin Study Links 10 Minutes of Daily Exercise to Deeper Sleep

UT Austin Study Links 10 Minutes of Daily Exercise to Deeper Sleep

Edison Reed
Study Finds Mental Fatigue and Faster Performance May Signal Lower Capacity to Push Through

Study Finds Mental Fatigue and Faster Performance May Signal Lower Capacity to Push Through

Chase Codewell
Study Links Loneliness, Social Isolation to Fewer Disease-Free Years

Study Links Loneliness, Social Isolation to Fewer Disease-Free Years

Coco Somers
Review Examines Mercury Exposure, Gut Microbiome and Sleep Disruption

Review Examines Mercury Exposure, Gut Microbiome and Sleep Disruption

Iva Greene
Study reveals junk food drives health and environmental cost

Study reveals junk food drives health and environmental cost

Ava Grace
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy