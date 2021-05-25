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Patrick Henningsen joined by special surprise guest Dr. Fauci for a heated discussion on the pandemic and so-called ‘public health’ policies in America today, as well challenge him on double-masking, PCR tests and the need for continuing the ‘pandemic theatre’ measures https://21stcenturywire.com/2021/05/23/episode-374-pandemonium-with-guests-dr-t-fauci-and-basil-valentine/
Visit Tyler Fischer’s comedy channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3Y_HaUqzTYABL2whcwGOKA
‘Pandemonium’ with guest Dr T. Fauci